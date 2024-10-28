Basit Ali urges senior selector Aaqib Javed to not take Pakistan's white-ball head coach position

New Delhi [India], October 28 : Former cricketer Basit Ali has advised Pakistan's men's senior selector, Aaqib Javed, against accepting the role of men's white-ball head coach following Gary Kirsten's resignation.

After six months as Pakistan's white-ball coach, Kirsten submitted his resignation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The PCB announced via its social media channels that Test coach Jason Gillespie will step in for Kirsten during Pakistan's tour of Australia, commencing on November 4 and comprising three ODIs and three T20Is.

With the PCB now searching for a new white-ball coach, reports indicate that Aaqib is being considered for the position.

Basit suggested that Aaqib should continue in his current role, focusing on strengthening Pakistan cricket and building on the team's recent success against England.

"Don't become the head coach. This is the best piece of advice I can give you. You're doing well; keep it up," Basit shared on his YouTube channel.

Basit also addressed the recent controversy surrounding Fakhar Zaman. The issue arose from a post on X, where Fakhar openly criticised the PCB's decision to drop Babar Azam midway through Pakistan's Test series against England, a move that drew criticism from the board.

The PCB recently released its list of centrally contracted players, from which Fakhar was excluded.

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi, in a press conference held in Lahore, stated that Fakhar's exclusion was due to fitness concerns.

Basit urged Aaqib to review Fakhar's situation, adding, "But one thing I will say is that Fakhar is facing injustice. If you address the issue, it will be resolved. A hero should not be treated like this."

