"Batting at No. 7 gave me chance to assess wicket": Axar Patel

Queensland [Australia], November 6 : India's star all-rounder Axar Patel, on his brilliant performance against Australia in the fourth T20, believed batting at number 7 allowed him to assess the pitch, which had unexpected bounce and was slower than anticipated.

Patel stayed unbeaten on the crease in India's innings, scoring 21 off 11 balls to power his side to 167; he took only two wickets, removing Matthew Short and Josh Inglis. India squared off against Australia on 119 to post a commanding victory of 48 runs in the fourth T20I in Carrara on Thursday.

With this win, India leads the five-match T20 series 2-1. Australia fell well short of the target on a pitch that wasn't the easiest to play shots on. The spin trio of Washington Sundar, Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy combined to grab six wickets.

"I got a chance because I went into bat at number 7, so I think I had a chance to get to know the wicket. After I spoke with the batters, they were saying that the wicket is not coming on... There was unexpected bounce and the wicket was a little bit slower, so I just held my position and hit. I think whenever the team needs me, that's my preferred (batting) position. If I have an impact for my team, I think that's the best game for me. I don't think that number 6 or 7 is my preferred position. I just go there and think what my team needs now, I'll do that. I was thinking that was the batters' strength, so I was bowling according to my plan. If the batters are going to hit me down the line, then I can bowl in the middle-stump. Good length, 5-6m length and then if things are slipping from me, then I'll just bowl an odd full one. So that's my plan in these conditions, I think wicket to wicket is the most important thing," Patel said after the match.

Apart from the spinners, Shivam Dube returned figures of 2/20 from his two overs, while Washington Sundar was exceptional, taking 3/3 runs in 1.2 overs. Their efforts helped India bundle Australia to 119, sealing a comprehensive 48-run victory.

Brief scores: India 167/8 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 46, Abhishek Sharma 28; Nathan Ellis 3/21) vs Australia 119 (Mitchell Marsh 30, Matthew Short 25; Washington Sundar 3/3).

