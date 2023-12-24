Batting wasn’t hard if one applied themselves and showed patience, says Smriti Mandhana

Mumbai, Dec 24 After clinching their first-ever win against Australia in women’s Tests in the one-off match at the Wankhede Stadium, India opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana felt batting wasn’t hard at the venue if the batters applied themselves and showed patience to make a mark with the bat.

Smriti was one of the significant contributors in India’s eight-wicket win over Australia, making a fine 74 in the first innings, and followed it up by being unbeaten on 38, including hitting the winning boundary over the bowler’s head to finish off the match in style.

“Definitely it wasn't that tough. We thought it was a rank turner when we saw the pitch, but if you applied yourself and showed patience, I think batting wasn't that hard. Credit to all the batters,” said Smriti after the match ended.

She also felt the 122-run stand between Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar was the key in putting India ahead in the match, while adding that Shafali Verma was unfortunate to be out quickly in the chase of 75.

“The way Deepti and Pooja got us back in the game in the first innings, that won us the game. I told Shafali that we should bat the way we batted in the first innings. Nothing too fancy, nothing too defensive, just react to the ball. That is when we bat the best. She was unfortunate that she was dismissed (early in the second innings).”

Batter Jemimah Rodrigues believes Christmas has arrived early for her after playing a starring role in India’s back-to-back Test wins over England and Australia. “I think Test cricket is something I always wanted to play. Wearing the blue was the obvious dream, we did not play a lot of Test cricket then, but just wearing these whites was a dream. Nothing like getting two back to back fifties and getting two Test wins. Christmas has come early.”

She also rolled her arm over for a couple of overs and was happy over achieving consistency with the bat in the Test matches. “For me, even before the domestic season started, I wanted to be consistent. That was the goal and I keep working hard. I wanted to follow my process.”

“When you are consistent there, the results will follow. I didn't have a great series last time around. But I had a lot of good scores coming in this time around so I was confident. They have inspired me a lot to bowl. I could have contributed a lot more, but I left it to the bowlers.”

