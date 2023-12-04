Bavuma, Rabada rested for white-ball matches against India, Stubbs included in Test squad

Johannesburg, Dec 4 South Africa’s ODI captain Temba Bavuma and fast-bowling spearhead Kagiso Rabada have been rested from the white-ball leg of their all-format clash against India in order to play red-ball cricket and prepare for the two-match Test series against the visitors.

T20I captain Aiden Markram will captain the ODI side against India in Bavuma’s absence. In preparation for the Test series, fast-bowlers Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi will miss the 3rd T20I and ODI series against India.

“We are excited to announce the latest squad of players who will represent the Proteas in white-ball cricket against India in the coming weeks. After an excellent overall showing at the recently concluded ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, we want to capitalise on that momentum and continue building on our core group during this Freedom Series.”

“We have a busy summer ahead starting with the T20Is and then ODIs against India and we have therefore taken the decision to omit several of our senior players. This decision was taken together with coach Shukri as we place emphasis on the red-ball leg of the tour meaning they will instead be preparing for the Test series by playing domestic cricket,” said limited-overs coach Rob Walter.

The trio, along with Bavuma and Rabada, will play in the round of first-class matches for their respective domestic teams from December 14-17 in preparation for the Test series starting from December 26.

Batter Tristan Stubbs, who is capped in white-ball formats, has been included in the Test squad for the first time, while Lungi Ngidi also makes a return to the longer format. All-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana, batter David Bedingham and fast-bowler Nandre Burger have earned their maiden call-ups to the Proteas set-up.

“It is the start of a new ICC World Test Championship cycle and that itself is a huge incentive for everyone. The playing field is level and we want to try and ensure we make a strong start to this sequence here at home against one of the best teams in the world.”

“We have a near full-strength squad to pick from and that in itself is a real boost for us. We have also added some new and exciting faces such as David Bedingham, Nandre Burger and Tristan Stubbs, who make the Test squad for the first time.”

“There are others that are also back in the fold after going back to their unions and returning with impressive performances. Overall we believe this group has all the attributes to deliver on our objective, which is to maintain our proud record against India in South Africa,” said Test coach Shukri Conrad.

Wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne has been recalled to the ODI and Test squads, while seam bowler Ottniel Baartman (white-ball squads) and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder (ODI and Test squads) are other notable inclusions in the absence of first-choice players.

“In saying that, the move has presented opportunities for others that have been performing well on domestic level to be drafted in. We are looking forward to seeing what they can do, the likes of Nandre Burger, the leading wicket-taker in the One-Day Cup as well as Donovan Ferreira and Mihlali Mpongwana.”

“We also have others back in the national fold such as Wiaan Mulder and Ottniel Baartman, so it is exciting to see how they will get on. We are anticipating a very good series against a strong India team and cannot wait to get started in Durban on Sunday,” added Walter.

Fast bowler Lizaad Williams suffered a groin strain during a four-day match for his team Titans against Western Province. Cricket South Africa (CSA) said he will undergo further medical assessments this week to determine the extent of the injury.

Anrich Nortje (lower back stress fracture) and Wayne Parnell (left shoulder) were not considered for selection for the series against India as they are still undergoing rehabilitation for their respective injuries. South Africa’s T20I squad will get together in Durban on Thursday ahead of the series opener against India on December 10.

South Africa T20I squad against India: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st and 2nd T20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi (1st and 2nd T20Is), Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams.

South Africa ODI squad against India: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams.

South Africa Test squad against India: Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne.

