BBL 2025-26: Babar Azam flops as Adelaide Strikers beat Sydney Sixers by three wickets

Sydney [Australia], December 17 : Adelaide Strikers registered a close three-wicket win against Sydney Sixers during the fourth match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 season.

Jamie Overton was named Player of the Match for his impressive all-round performance for the Strikers.

With this victory, Strikers are placed at the third position in the BBL standings with two points to their name. The Sixers, who suffered their back-to-back defeats, are languishing at seventh place.

Batting first, the Sydney Sixers scored 159/9 in 20 overs. Babar Azam once again had a poor outing as he made nine runs off 10 deliveries, including one four. Wickerkeeper-batter Josh Phillippe top scored with 46 off 28 balls, with the help of eight fours and one six.

Jack Edwards played a fighting knock of 32 runs off 21 deliveries, including four boundaries, as the Sixers posted a fighting score on the board. For Adelaide Strikers, Luke Wood (3/26), Jamie Overton (2/22), and Lloyd Pope (2/25) were among the wicket takers.

While chasing, Liam Scott smashed 51 runs off 31 deliveries, with the help of three fours and as many sixes. Jamie Overton, who had brilliant figures with the ball, contributed with 30 runs off 20 balls, including four boundaries, as Adelaide Strikers chased down the 160-run target in 19.2 overs.

After winning the Player of the Match award, Overton said that the chase was under control and the team didn't feel pressure.

"I'd like to think so (if the chase was under control), but those first games of the season, you always just want to get over the line. So it's nice to do that and get our first win on the board. Coming up against these guys is never easy; they're one of the best franchises in the world, so to get the win in the opening game is very satisfying. Yeah, I think it's been around 8 years, so it was great to break that duck. That makes it even more special," Overton said.

"We felt pretty comfortable at the break (chasing 160). At times it was a bit sloppy - I think we gave away around a dozen extras - and there was some swing early on. So the plan was to play the conditions, get through the start, and then try and take the game on at the back end. Once we did that, it felt like we were mostly in control. Absolutely (enjoying his time). It's my third season here and I love coming back, playing in front of the Adelaide fans and travelling around Australia. It's one of my favourite places in the world, so I'm really enjoying it," Overton added.

