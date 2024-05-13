BBL: Melbourne Renegades rope in Wade Seccombe as high-performance manager

Melbourne [Australia], May 13 : Melbourne Renegades roped in Brisbane Heat BBL title-winning coach Wade Seccombe as their new high-performance manager.

While former Australia pacer Clint McKay will take over as the Melbourne Stars' counterpart, the two teams created the new positions in an effort to boost their on-field performance.

Seccombe led the Heat to their second BBL championship earlier this year, after leading them to the final the previous season.

The two appointments will improve alignment between the two BBL clubs and Graham Manou's high-performance programme at Victoria.

"It is really pleasing to be able to have two people of Clint and Wade's calibre joining our cricket performance program at Cricket Victoria and working closely with both our Big Bash clubs," Graham Manou, CV's general manager of Cricket Performance said as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"They will play a vital role in the talent management and identification process with a specific focus on T20 skills and potential," he added.

"They will also be an active part of our existing elite and development programs, putting a renewed emphasis on T20 cricket within our programs," Manou added.

Previously, BBL teams made list management choices outside of Victoria's programme. That is set to alter with the two appointments since Nic Maddinson was pulled from the Renegades squad and subsequently elected to quit Victoria's state programme to return to New South Wales. Josh Brown's recruitment to Renegades and Victoria exemplifies how the programmes will likely collaborate in the future.

Since winning the BBL|08 championship, the Renegades have only made it to the men's Big Bash final once.

Following the retirements of stalwarts Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh, the club is poised for a new captain and head coach, who may take on a more hands-on role to assist develop developing talents like Brown, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Will Sutherland.

