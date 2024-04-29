BBL: Melbourne Renegades set to part ways with head coach David Saker

New Delhi [India], April 29 : Big Bash League (BBL) side Melbourne Renegades are set to part ways with their head coach David Saker even though the Aussie manager has one year left on his contract, according to ESPNcricinfo.

After showcasing a disappointing performance in the previous season of the BBL, the Renegades are looking to have a fresh start with Saker's tenure set to end early. Last season, the Melbourne Renegades finished in second last place on the points table after winning two games from 10 league games. Following this they also sacked their skipper Nic Maddinson.

Saker joined the Renegades in the 2021-22 season and finished last on the points table in his first year with the franchise. However, under Saker's guidance, they ended in third place in the 2022-23 season after winning seven of 14 league games.

However, the 2023-24 season again saw the downfall of the Renegades. They failed to clinch a win in their opening five matches of the season and sealed two victories from their last five matches.

Last season, Saker's men managed to get wins only against Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars.

In the off-season, the Renegades already started bringing new players into the squad. They have added Brisbane Heat opener Josh Brown to the squad. The 30-year-old has become a hot prospect over the past two seasons. He played a pivotal role for the Brisbane Heat as he helped them reach two consecutive finals and helped them lift the last one.

With a knock of 53, he produced a match-winning performance for the Heat in the final against the Sydney Sixers. In 23 matches, the Australian batter has struck 624 runs at an average of 27.13 and at an impressive strike rate of 149.64.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Renegades are also seeking to appoint a new high-performance manager to look at the cricket program.

