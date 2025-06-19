BBL: Shaheen, Rizwan headline draft as Pakistani, English stars dominate

Melbourne [Australia], June 19 : Pakistan's superstar Shaheen Shah Afridi has been snapped up by Brisbane Heat as the first overall pick in the Big Bash League (BBL) Draft for Season 15, held in Melbourne on Thursday.

The event saw a total of 24 players picked up by the eight franchises, including 7 Pakistani, 12 English, 4 Kiwis, and one Bangladeshi cricketer among the international stars picked.

Shaheen, who brings blistering pace and left-arm swing to the Heat, leads a formidable group of Pakistani players confirmed for the tournament, as per a press release from Cricket Australia.

The Pakistan pacer has taken 310 wickets in 222 T20s at an average of 20.99 and best figures of 6/19, with five five-wicket hauls.

In the Platinum category, Pakistan's white-ball stars Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, and Babar Azam (pre-signed)were also successfully drafted:

* Melbourne Renegades picked up wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan

* Melbourne Stars secured express pacer Haris Rauf

* Sydney Sixers had earlier pre-signed Babar Azam ahead of the draft

In the Gold category, three more Pakistani players were drafted:

* Hasan Ali was picked by Adelaide Strikers

* Shadab Khan joined Sydney Thunder

* Young left-arm spinner Hasan Khan, a former Pakistan U19 star, was selected by Melbourne Renegades

Outside of Pakistan's representation, Bangladeshi spinner Rishad Hossain was signed by Hobart Hurricanes. England's Rehan Ahmed (Hurricanes) and Jafar Chohan (Sixers) were also among the notable draft picks.

BBL Draft - Round 1:

Brisbane Heat - Shaheen Afridi (Platinum)

Adelaide Strikers - Luke Wood (Platinum)

Melbourne Renegades- Mohammad Rizwan (Platinum)

Perth Scorchers - Finn Allen (Platinum)

Hobart Hurricanes - Chris Jordan (Platinum)

Sydney Sixers - Sam Curran (Platinum)

Melbourne Stars - Haris Rauf (Retention) (Platinum)

Sydney Thunders - Lockie Ferguson (Platinum)

Round 2:

Brisbane Heat - Colin Munro (Platinum)

Adelaide Strikers - Jamie Overton (Platinum)

Melbourne Renegades- Hassan Khan (Gold)

Sydney Thunders - Shadab Khan (Gold)

Hobart Hurricanes - Rishad Hossain (Gold)

Sydney Sixers - Babar Azam (pre-signed) (Platinum)

Melbourne Stars - Tom Curran (Platinum)

Round 3:

Perth Scorchers - Laurie Evans (Silver)

Melbourne Stars - Joe Clarke (Silver)

Sydney Thunders - Sam Billings (Gold)

Melbourne Renegades- Tim Seifert (Gold)

Adelaide Strikers - Hassan Ali (Gold)

Round 4:

Brisbane Heat - Tom Alsop (Bronze)

Perth Scorchers- David Payne (Bronze)

Hobart Hurricanes - Rehan Ahmed (Bronze)

Sydney Sixers - Jafer Chohan (Bronze).

