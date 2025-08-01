BC Place announced as official venue for inaugural Canada Super 60

Vancouver [Canada], August 1 : In a significant leap for cricket in North America, the Canada Super 60 announced iconic BC Place as the official venue for the first-ever edition of its men's and women's tournaments, according to a release from Super 60.

This announcement marks a historic milestone for the Canada Super 60, securing one of the most prestigious and state-of-the-art stadiums in the country as its launchpad.

BC Place, located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, is more than a stadium; it's a symbol of Canadian sporting heritage and home to some of the most marquee global events, including the upcoming FIFA World Cup 26.

Over the past four decades, BC Place has hosted numerous global sporting events, including the FIFA Women's World Cup 2015, the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Vancouver 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, and ten Grey Cup Championships.

With its retractable roof, world-class infrastructure, and multi-sport versatility, BC Place will now transform into an all-weather cricket stadium, becoming the first indoor venue in the world to host a 10-over-a-side cricket tournament.

"BC Place is not just a stadium; it's a theatre of dreams. As a sportsperson, you are deeply inspired by the grandeur of where you play, and for our players, men and women alike, there couldn't be a better venue to start this journey. Vancouver is a city that thrives on nature, diversity, and culture and cricket on the West Coast is going to ignite a whole new fan base," said Yuvraj Singh.

The Canada Super 60 is the first global-format cricket league to feature both men's and women's 10-over-a-side tournaments from inception, aiming to redefine competitive cricket in Canada and create a blueprint for the sport's growth in North America.

"We feel incredibly proud to introduce BC Place to the world of cricket. We wholeheartedly congratulate the Super 60 team on making this possible. This partnership is a clear signal of our commitment to expanding cricket across the country and creating world-class opportunities for Canadian players, especially as we look ahead to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2026,"Amjad Bajwa, President, Cricket Canada, said.

"We are beyond excited to welcome cricket to BC Place," said Chris May, General Manager of BC Place. "Hosting the Canada Super 60 is a tremendous opportunity to showcase the world's second most-watched sport right here in our beautiful city. As a multi-sport and multi-purpose venue, we are always looking for new and dynamic events that reflect the diversity of our province. This is a meaningful step towards creating a more inclusive and representative sports landscape in British Columbia."

The official tournament dates and ticketing information for the Canada Super 60 will be announced shortly. With cricket being one of the fastest-growing sports in North America, the event promises not only thrilling matches but also a transformational cultural and sporting experience in Vancouver.

