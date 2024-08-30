BCA President Rakesh Tiwari congratulates Jay Shah on ICC Chairmanship

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 30 : The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Tiwari extended his warm congratulations to Jay Shah for getting elected unopposed as the next Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

As per ICC, Jay Shah who has served as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary since October 2019 and Chair of the Asian Cricket Council since January 2021, will assume the prestigious role on December 1, 2024.

BCA president Rakesh Tiwari expressed confidence that under Jay Shah's leadership, the ICC would reach new heights, with cricket continuing to thrive and inspire millions around the world. He also said that the BCA is immensely proud and wishes Jay Shah all the success in his prestigious new role.

"On behalf of the Bihar Cricket Association and cricket enthusiasts across Bihar, I extend my heartiest congratulations to Jay Shah. His visionary leadership and commitment to the sport have been instrumental in shaping the future of cricket, both in India and globally," Rakesh Tiwari was quoted in a release from BCA as saying.

"I am confident that under his leadership, the ICC will reach new heights, and cricket will continue to thrive and inspire millions around the world. We at BCA are immensely proud and wish him all the success in this prestigious role," he added.

Earlier this year, the BCA president had expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the then BCCI secretary Jay Shah and the BCCI on behalf of the people of Bihar after the apex body of cricket gave a go-ahead to the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) to begin with the reconstruction work of Moin-ul-Haq Stadium.

The BCCI held a significant meeting in the month of June, where important discussions took place regarding the development of cricket infrastructure in Bihar.

Coming back to Jay Shah's selection, he was the sole nominee for the chairmanship of ICC after current Chair Greg Barclay decided not to seek a third term. After getting selected Jay Shah in a statement said, "I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalize cricket."

"We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor