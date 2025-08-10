BCB makes key appointments, introduces Mymensingh as new first-class team

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 10 : The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced three significant appointments following its meeting in Dhaka on Saturday. Alex Marshall, Julian Wood, and Tony Hemming have been brought on board in various roles, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Julian Wood, a power-hitting specialist who recently worked with Sri Lanka Cricket, will serve as a specialist batting coach for a three-month stint. Marshall, who was the ICC's anti-corruption unit general manager until September last year, has been appointed as a consultant for the BCB's anti-corruption department for one year. BCB media committee chairman Iftekhar Rahman said they expect Marshall to "enhance" the unit's operations.

Rahman also confirmed that the ICC's integrity unit has been roped in to oversee anti-corruption measures during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The move comes amid ongoing investigations into alleged corruption in the 2024-25 BPL and Dhaka Premier League seasons.

Tony Hemming, who recently stepped down as the PCB's head curator, has also returned to the BCB. Hemming had previously served as the board's curator between July 2023 and July 2024. His return has sparked questions over the future of Gamini Silva, curator at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Rahman clarified that Gamini has been handed a one-year extension.

"Tony Hemming has been appointed head of turf management for two years," Rahman said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"All our international venues and curators will be under him. He will also undertake the process of training Bangladeshi curators. All the board directors had a lot of interest in bringing him back," he added.

"Hemming is one of the best curators in the world. Maybe he had a good experience with the BCB in the previous occasion, that's why he agreed to come back. The turf management will run as Hemming will want. Time will tell if Gamini will stay or not. He has been given a 12-month extension," he noted.

In another major development, the BCB introduced Mymensingh as the newest first-class side, replacing Dhaka Metropolis, a team added in 2011 to keep an even number of participants in the country's first-class competition.

"Mymensingh is one of the country's newest divisions," Rahman said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"They will play in the NCL first-class tournament from the coming season. They will replace Dhaka Metropolis. Mymensingh will play all divisional tournaments though we can't accommodate them in the upcoming NCL T20s as the schedule has been made. Mymensingh will play in the T20 tournament from the next edition," he added.

