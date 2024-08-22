New Delhi [India], August 22 : Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed wants Tamim Iqbal to play for two or three years, and if not, then he wants the former Bangladesh captain to take up a role on the board.

The year 2023 was a topsy-turvy affair for Tamim. He announced retirement during the ODI series against Afghanistan.

He met Bangladesh's former prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, and decided to reverse his decision. He went on to leave captaincy after suffering a back injury, which ruled him out of the Asia Cup.

Eventually, he went on to miss the ODI World Cup and made his last appearance for the national team in September during the 50-over series against New Zealand.

The 35-year-old featured in the Bangladesh Premier League and lifted the title with Fortune Barishal in March this year.

Tamim opened up about his return and stated that "a lot of things have to be right" if he was to return to international cricket.

Faruque stated his intention of bringing back Tamim either as a player or in a role at Bangladesh's Cricket Board.

"The relevant board department will see what he has to do to play [for Bangladesh]. I would like to see Tamim Iqbal play for two or three years more. Maybe ODI is his best format now. I think Tamim can tell you better whether he can play the longer format," Faruque said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"I want to speak to Tamim about his plans. He is a former captain, so he has leadership qualities. If he doesn't want to play, I will be happy to see him get involved with the board. He can serve us well on the board," he added.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto also wants to see Tamim return to the international circuit. He said that everyone in Bangladesh wants Tamim to be available in all formats.

"[Tamim] retired from T20Is, but if he is fit, I want him available for all formats. I think everyone in this country wants that. This is what I want, but before everything, we have to see what he wants. Then the rest of the process. I spoke to him about what I want as a captain," Shanto said earlier this year.

Bangladesh are currently engaged in a two-match away Test series against Pakistan. The first Test began in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, and Bangladesh are currently on the backfoot.

