New Delhi [India], January 16 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday released new policies for Team India, making it "mandatory" to participate in domestic matches to remain "eligible" for selection in the national team and for the central contracts.

In the policy, BCCI stated that taking part in domestic cricket will remain connected to the cricket ecosystem. The statement added that any exceptions to taking part in domestic cricket will be considered only under extraordinary circumstances.

"Participation in Domestic Matches is mandatory for players to remain eligible for selection in the national team and for central contracts, as per BCCI guidelines. This policy ensures that players remain connected to the domestic cricket ecosystem, fostering talent development, maintaining match fitness, and strengthening the overall domestic structure. It also inspires emerging players by providing them opportunities to compete alongside top cricketers, ensuring continuity in talent progression. Any exceptions to this mandate will be considered only under extraordinary circumstances and will require formal notification and approval from the Chairman of the Selection Committee, ensuring fairness and transparency in the process," BCCI said in a statement.

Recently, Team India conceded a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and lost the opportunity to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rohit Sharma reunited with Mumbai's squad for their training sessions ahead of the second phase of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill also confirmed his availability for Punjab's upcoming Ranji Trophy sixth-round fixture against Karnataka, set to begin on January 23 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Earlier in the day, a source from the BCCI said that Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate and Abhishek Nayar's roles are under scanner as the BCCI aren't happy with the apparent 'Kolkata Knight Riders touch' in the team management.

BCCI sources also said that former Saurashtra cricketer Sitanshu Kotak is set to join Team India as an assistant batting coach soon.

