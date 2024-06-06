BCCI announces domestic calender for upcoming home season

New Delhi [India], June 6 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday revealed the domestic cricket fixtures for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

BCCI released a statement and stated that it has made the fixture prioritizing player's well-being.

"The Domestic Home Season 2024-25 has been meticulously planned, taking into account multiple factors to fortify the core of domestic cricket while prioritizing player well-being," BCCI stated.

The statement confirmed the season will begin with red-ball cricket with the prestigious Duleep Trophy. The season will be followed by Irani Cup and the Ranji Trophy.

"The season will commence with red-ball cricket, featuring the prestigious Duleep Trophy. Four teams selected by the Senior Men's Selection Committee will compete in the Duleep Trophy, starting in Anantapur from 5th September. This will be followed by the Irani Cup and the Ranji Trophy, featuring the first five league matches," it added.

The apex body of Indian cricket confirmed that the white-ball tournaments will begin with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and will be followed by the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"Next, the white-ball tournaments will take center stage, beginning with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, followed by the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Ranji Trophy will then resume with the final two league matches, culminating in the knockout stages," it added.

BCCI also announced that the points system has been revamped for the CK Nayudu Trophy.

"The CK Nayudu Trophy introduces a revamped points system aimed at fostering balanced performances. This includes the attribution of points for batting and bowling prowess in the first innings, alongside points for securing the first innings lead or achieving an outright victory. A thorough review will be conducted post-season to evaluate the efficacy of the new points system, with a potential implementation in the Ranji Trophy for subsequent seasons," it said.

BCCI said that the visiting team will be given the privilege to elect whether to bat or bowl first in the CK Nayudu Trophy.

"In an innovative move, the toss will be abolished for CK Nayudu Trophy matches. Instead, the visiting team will be vested with the privilege to elect whether to bat or bowl first."

Mumbai won their 42nd Ranji Trophy after defeating Vidarbha in the finals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor