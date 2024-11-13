BCCI announces fixture of India Women's upcoming home series against Windies, Ireland

New Delhi [India], November 13 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the fixture of India Women's upcoming home series against West Indies and Ireland.

India women's team will have a busy couple of months with white-ball series at home against West Indies and Ireland in December and January.

The Caribbeans are due to play three T20Is and three ODIs in December starting mid-month. The series extends till December 27. The ODI matches are part of the ICC Women's Championship.

The series against Ireland follows in early January with the three ODI games, all of which are part of the Women's Championship.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Team India (Senior Women)'s schedule for the upcoming Home Series against West Indies and Ireland. The action will kick off in December with a three-match T20I series at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai against West Indies women, followed by three ODIs, which will take place in Baroda. Team India will then take on Ireland Women for a three-match ODI series in Rajkot in January. The ODI series against West Indies and Ireland is a part of the ICC Women's Championship," BCCI stated.

West Indies Women's Tour of India:

- 15-Dec-24 (Sunday) - 1st T20I - Navi Mumbai.

- 17-Dec-24 (Tuesday) - 2nd T20I - Navi Mumbai.

- 19-Dec-24 (Thursday) - 3rd T20I - Navi Mumbai.

- 22-Dec-24 (Sunday) - 1st ODI - Baroda.

- 24-Dec-24 (Tuesday) - 2nd ODI - Baroda.

- 27-Dec-24 (Friday) - 3rd ODI - Baroda.

Ireland Women's Tour of India:

- 10-Jan-25 (Friday) - 1st ODI - Rajkot.

- 12-Jan-25 (Sunday) - 2nd ODI - Rajkot.

- 15-Jan-25 (Wednesday) - 3rd ODI - Rajkot.

