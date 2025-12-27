BCCI announces squad for ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2026, Ayush Mhatre to lead 15-member side

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup on Saturday. Ayush Mhatre will lead the young side in the marquee tournament.

The prestigious event is scheduled to take place in Namibia and Zimbabwe from January 15 to February 6, 2026. Led by Ayush Mhatre, the five-time champions India have been placed in Group B alongside New Zealand, USA and Bangladesh.

India Under-19 side's last assignment was the recently concluded Asia Cup in the UAE, which they lost in the final against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Ahead of the World Cup, India is scheduled to play a three-match ODI series against South Africa. Vaibhav Suryavanshi will lead the young side in the absence of Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra, who are out injured.

The five-time champions, India, will begin their campaign against the United States of America on January 15 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, followed by matches against Bangladesh on January 17 at the same venue and against New Zealand on January 24.

India has clinched five titles in the Under-19 World Cup history. They clinched titles under the captaincy of Mohammad Kaif (2000), Virat Kohli (2008), Unmukt Chand (2018), Prithvi Shaw (2018), and Yash Dhull (2022).

India squad for Under-19 World Cup:

Ayush Mhatre (captain), Vihaan Malhotra (vice-captain), Abhigyan Kundu (wicketkeeper), Harvansh Singh (wicketkeeper), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor