BCCI congratulates Jay Shah on being elected as ICC chairman unopposed

New Delhi [India], August 27 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) members congratulated Jay Shah on being elected unopposed chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday.

Jay Shah has served as the BCCI Secretary since October 2019 and Chairman of the Asian Cricket Council since January 2021, and will assume this prestigious role on December 1, 2024.

Shah's journey to the top has been nothing short of inspirational. He started working in Cricket Administration at the District & State level in 2009, working with the Central Board of Cricket, Ahmedabad (CBCA) and the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) as an Executive. He became the Joint Secretary of the GCA back in 2013 and was instrumental in developing cricket in Gujarat at the grassroots level. He was a key figure in the restructuring and construction of the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the world's largest cricket stadium, as per a media release by the BCCI.

His significant contributions in the following years saw him being elected as the youngest BCCI Secretary in 2019. Shah's tenure saw remarkable achievements - one of the most notable and historic being the Indian Premier League (IPL) five-year media rights deal in 2022, which was sold for an astronomical INR 48,390 crore.

In 2019, he was selected as the BCCI's representative for future Chief Executive Committee (CEC) meetings of the ICC. In 2021, Shah was appointed President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Later, in 2022, he became a member of the Board of the ICC. At the beginning of 2024, his term as the president of the Asian Cricket Council was unanimously extended by one year, making him the youngest administrator to be reappointed as the ACC President, as per the media release by BCCI.

From expanding the ACC's reach to launching new tournaments and nurturing young talent, Mr Shah's leadership has been visionary. By 2022, Mr Shah also became the head of the ICC's Finance and Commercial Affairs (F&CA) Committee. He played a key role in advocating for cricket to be included in international events like the Commonwealth Games.

His progression across different roles over the years and his unique foresight about the game have had a transformative impact on cricket globally. Shah's appointment as ICC's Independent Chair marks a significant milestone in the governance of international cricket.

In his new role, Shah will lead the ICC in its mission to continue the global expansion of the sport, ensuring that cricket remains at the forefront of international sports. He will work closely with the Board, member countries, and stakeholders to drive innovation, uphold the integrity of the game, and promote cricket's values worldwide. His strategic vision will guide the ICC's efforts to adapt to the evolving landscape of international sports.

Shah's election marks a new chapter in the ICC's history and the BCCI is confident that under his leadership, cricket will continue to thrive and reach new heights. He will assume this prestigious role from December 1, 2024.

Roger Binny, President, BCCI said: "I take this opportunity to congratulate Jay Shah on his appointment as the independent chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC). He has been a strong pillar as the BCCI Honorary Secretary and the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). He has been a cornerstone in ideating and implementing some of the pathbreaking initiatives in cricket. As he takes over as the ICC Chairman, I am sure his foresight and leadership will further enhance the reputation and well-being of our beloved game."

Rajeev Shukla, BCCI Vice-President, said: "I would like to wish Jay Shah all the very best in his new role at the ICC. He has been a visionary and has taken great pride in making sure that the game of cricket reaches newer heights and reaches a wider audience. His forthright approach and astute leadership means the game of cricket will continue to prosper across the globe."

Ashish Shelar, BCCI Treasurer, said: "It has been a fantastic experience to witness how tirelessly and efficiently Jay Shah operates and strives to make the game of cricket a better place for everyone concerned. As I congratulate him on his landmark role, I am sure he will leave no stone unturned to bring more recognition, reach and laurels to the game."

Devajit Saikia, BCCI Joint Secretary, said: "From being a strong administrator at the grassroots level to leading by example in his role as the BCCI Secretary and ACC President, all of us have witnessed how Shah remains true to his belief of making the game bigger and better. In his tenure with the BCCI, he has helped the game grow exponentially. As he gears up for his new role, I am sure he will put his best foot forward to serve the game all of us love so dearly."

