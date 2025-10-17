BCCI extend swishes to 'Jumbo' Anil Kumble on his 55th birthday

New Delhi [India], October 17 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended birthday greetings to former Indian legendary spinner Anil Kumble as he turned 55 on Friday.

BCCI in a X post wrote, "403 international matches, 956 wickets, India's highest Test wicket-taker ever. One of only 3 bowlers to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings. Birthday wishes to former #TeamIndia Test captain, the legendary Anil Kumble."

Kumble finished his cricket career with 619 Test wickets and 337 ODI wickets. His tally of 619 Test wickets is the most by an Indian bowler. He is also India's leading wicket-taker in ODIs and international cricket as a whole. With 2,506 runs in 132 Tests at an average of 17.77, one century and five fifties, he was also a handy batter in Tests.

The spinner also took 10 wickets in an innings against Pakistan in 1999, and as a result, he became only the second cricketer in history, after Jim Laker, to take all ten wickets in an innings of a Test match.

Kumble also coached the Indian cricket team for a brief period of time (2016-2017). Under him, India won a Test series against the West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia.

In 2015, he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Kumble also served as the head coach of the Indian cricket team from 2016 to 2017.

The spinner coached Virat Kohli-led side for one year before he resigned from the post in 2017. He had stepped down as the coach of the side after the Champions Trophy 2017 finals between India and Pakistan.

Under Kumble, India managed to reach the finals of the Champions Trophy, and the side enjoyed huge success in the Test format.

