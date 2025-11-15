BCCI Gives BIG Update on Shubman Gill’s Injury During India vs South Africa 1st Test at Eden Gardens

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: Indian captain Shubman Gill left the field with a neck injury on the second day of the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The right-handed batter faced only three deliveries before retiring hurt. Gill came in at number four after Washington Sundar was dismissed by Simon Harmer in the 35th over. He scored a boundary with a sweep shot but suffered a neck spasm immediately. After consulting team physios, he walked off the field. Rishabh Pant took his place unexpectedly.

🚨 Update 🚨



Shubman Gill has a neck spasm and is being monitored by the BCCI medical team. A decision on his participation today will be taken as per his progress.



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/okTBo3qxVH#TeamIndia | #INDvSA | @IDFCFIRSTBankpic.twitter.com/ivd9LVsvZj — BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued an official update regarding skipper's injury. BCCI said Gill is being monitored by the medical team. A decision on his participation will be made based on his progress. "Shubman Gill has a neck spasm and is being monitored by the BCCI medical team. A decision on his participation today will be taken as per his progress," BCCI's statement read.

Gill has previously suffered from neck spasms. He missed a T20I against Sri Lanka in 2024 due to a similar injury. He was also forced to sit out the first Test against New Zealand at Bengaluru in October 2024. His continuous workload across formats, combined with leadership responsibilities, has raised concerns.