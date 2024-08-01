Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) organised a "constructive dialogue" with the owners of the ten Indian Premier League franchises on various subjects before formulating the IPL player regulations.

IPL released an official statement to reveal that the BCCI will make recommendations to the governing council and said, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday organized a constructive dialogue with the owners of the 10 franchises on various subjects pertaining to the upcoming season of the TATA IPL."

"The franchise owners tabled feedback on player regulations and other commercial aspects, including central merchandising, licensing, and gaming. The BCCI will now take these recommendations to the IPL Governing Council for further deliberation and evaluation before formulating the IPL player regulations," the statement concluded.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, co-owner of Punjab Kings Ness Wadia and Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan were spotted after the meeting.

Before the meeting, ESPNcricinfo reported that the significant points of discussion: Having mega auction every five years instead of three, the way it is right now, reinstating the right-to-match (RTM) card option at auctions, availability/shortage of overseas players and a limit on total number of retentions.

After the conclusion of the meeting, Wadia didn't spill the beans on the discussion that took place during the meeting but stated that the overall discussion was good and that whatever outcome comes will be in the best interest of everyone.

"It was a good meeting. Happy to be having a discussion with the BCCI, and I think whatever will be done will be in the best interest of everyone, the fans, cricketers and stakeholders. Maybe the outcome will come in the next two weeks, maybe less or maybe more," Wadia told reporters.

