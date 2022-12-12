BCCI invites bids for media rights for Women’s IPL

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has announced the release of Invitation to Tender for media rights for the 2023-2027 seasons of the Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL).If the purchasing entity is an Indian company, then one needs to pay INR 5,90,000 (INR 5,00,000 + 90,000 GST). If the purchasing entity is foreign, the payment needs to be made in United States Dollar (USD) for an amount equivalent to INR 5,00,000.

The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, proposed media rights packages, and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of non-refundable fee of INR 5,00,000 (Rupees Five Lakhs Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The procedure to procure the ITT documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this document. The ITT will be available for purchase till December 31, 2022

The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, proposed media rights packages, and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of non-refundable fee of INR 5,00,000 (Rupees Five Lakhs Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The procedure to procure the ITT documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this document. The ITT will be available for purchase till December 31, 2022.22. Earlier this year, the BCCI confirmed the start of the Women’s IPL. It was learned that the tournament would consist of 22 matches with a maximum of five foreign players in a playing XI.