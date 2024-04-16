"BCCI needs to enforce sale...": Tennis great Mahesh Bhupathi fumes at RCB over string of losses

New Delhi [India], April 16 : With the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) staring at another gloomy season in the IPL and placed at the bottom of the points table, tennis great Mahesh Bhupathi asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to 'enforce' the sale of the franchise to a new owner.

In the ongoing 17th IPL season, the Bengaluru-based franchise has played seven matches, falling to six defeats. The RCB's only win this season came against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). They are currently in line to be the woonden-spooners with just two points.

Bhupathi took to his official X handle to say the sale of RCB to a new owner will help them build a better sports franchise.

"For the sake of the sport, the IPL, the fans and even the players, I think BCCI needs to enforce the sale of RCB to a new owner, who will care to build a sports franchise the way most of the other teams have done so," Bhupathi wrote on X.

https://x.com/Maheshbhupathi/status/1779914266377920897

In RCB's previous clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Faf du Plessis and company fell to a 25-run loss on Monday.

After putting SRH into bat, Travis Head's (102) and Heinrich Klaasen's (67) blitz powered the visitors to 287/3.

In reply, Kohli (42) and du Plessis (62) gave the hosts hope with a frenetic start but wickets at regular intervals impeded their chances.

Dinesh Karthik starred with the bat yet again with a sensational knock of 83 but it wasn't enough to take his team across the finish line.

After suffering their sixth defeat of the season, RCB will travel to Eden Gardens next where they will go up against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday.

