BCCI net worth valued 28 times more than Cricket Australia; Reports

New Delhi, Dec 11 The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is widely recognized as the wealthiest cricket board worldwide. A recent media report has unveiled the exact figures of its current net worth, showcasing that the Indian board earn as much as 28 times more than its Australian counterpart

Last month the BCCI's net worth was listed at USD2.25-billion (approximately 18,700 crore), exponentially, the richest board in the game. Cricket Australia (CA) are the second-most well-off, but their USD 79-million makes them more than 28 times poorer than India, according to a report from Cricbuzz.

In many countries, the term "sport" encompasses a variety of games. However, in India, it means cricket, the favored game for over 90% of those who watch sports on a screen.

The report further states that, Cricket South Africa (CSA), which is playing hosts to Team India for a full-fledged, all-format series weigh in sixth place with the net worth of USD 47-million which is 2.09% of the BCCI's worth.

BCCI, in fact, accounts for 85.88% of the combined net worth of the top 10 boards, as per the report.

The report further highlighted how big a boost CSA's revenues will get from the upcoming tour of India, which started on December 10.

The span of 30 days of cricket against India is expected to pump up to USD68.7-million into CSA's coffers. That's USD 8.6-million per match, or USD 2.29-million a day. It is expected to wipe out the losses of USD 6.3-million, USD 10.5-million and USD 11.7-million CSA have declared in each of the past three financial years, the report said.

