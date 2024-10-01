BCCI offers Athlete Monitoring System to all state associations

New Delhi [India], October 1 : After the recent inauguration of the new Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah informed that the board will offer the new Athlete Monitoring System (AMS) to all state associations.

In a letter addressed to the BCCI president and secretary of the BCCI Member Associations, Shah confirmed that the costs of AMS will be borne by the board. He expressed his belief that the players will derive benefits from the new system.

"After our recent inauguration of the new BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, I'm pleased to apprise you that the BCCI shall offer Athlete Monitoring System (AMS) for all State Associations - with costs being borne by BCCI. The state associations can now avail the following benefits in a bid to standardize player monitoring to ensure better management and enable peak performance for the players," Shah wrote in a letter.

In the letter, the benefits of using AMS were stated, which included, plug-and-play modules customised to requirements by the BCCI CoE over the last two years, dashboard view with integration of the standardised health and fitness protocols, better injury recording and surveillance features, injury and fitness analytics features, and ease of scheduling of players for rehab and fitness activities.

The other features included, one page dashboard view for administrators, performance alerts to coaches and administrators, media sharing via the app, real time workload management alerts,

fitness testing and evaluation functionalities and many more.

The BCCI inaugurated the new National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Friday. Spanning over 40 acres, this facility is designed to become the epicentre for nurturing cricketing talent and advancing sports science in India.

The Centre of Excellence features three grounds and 86 pitches, including both indoor and outdoor areas, showcasing its capacity to provide comprehensive training facilities.

At the heart of the Centre are three world-class cricket grounds. Ground A, the main ground, boasts an 85-yard boundary with 13 meticulously maintained Mumbai red soil pitches.

Equipped with advanced floodlighting and state-of-the-art broadcasting facilities, it can host and telecast matches under lights. Grounds B and C serve as dedicated practice grounds with 75-yard boundaries, featuring 11 Mandya soil pitches and 9 black cotton soil pitches from Kalahandi, Odisha.

