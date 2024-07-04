BCCI office bearers present India team with Rs 125 crore cheque at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office bearers presented the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team with a cheque of Rs 125 crores here at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Indian team was felicitated at the Wankhede Stadium after the conclusion of the victory parade, which started at Marine Drive in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

The entire team stood on the stage, along with BCCI bearers, and received a cheque for Rs 125 crore.

The Rohit Sharma-led team kicked off the open-top bus parade from Marine Drive. Fans turned up in numbers, danced to the tune of India's success, and celebrated the arrival of the T20 World Cup-winning team.

After they arrived at the Wankhede Stadium, the Indian cricket players danced to the tunes of dhol at the event, which was held here after their victory parade.

India's World Cup-winning players distributed balls to the fans who were present at the stadium. Fans took selfies and asked for autographs from the cricketers as well.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had announced the prize money after India stood victorious in the final of the T20 World Cup with a 7-run win over South Africa.

"I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement!" Jay Shah wrote on X after India's triumph.

In the final of the marquee event, a fine exhibition of death bowling by the pace trio of Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya helped India clinch their second T20 World Cup title.

India got to a competitive total of 176/7 following stupendous knocks by Virat Kohli and Axar Patel.

The collective performance saw India end their ICC World Cup trophy drought that lasted for 13 years and become the first team to win the T20 World Cup title unbeaten.

