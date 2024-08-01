BCCI president Roger Binny condoles death of former India cricketer Aunshuman Gaekwad

New Delhi [India], August 1 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny condoled the demise of former India cricketer Aunshuman Gaekwad, who passed away at the age of 71.

Gaekwad was battling for a long time with blood cancer. He was in London until last month and he passed away in Baroda, according to ESPNcricinfo.

In a statement shared by BCCI, Roger Binny said that Aunshuman Gaekwad's 'dedication, resilience, and love' for cricket were unparalleled.

"Aunshuman Gaekwad's passing is a great loss for Indian cricket. His dedication, resilience, and love for the game He was not just a cricketer but a mentor and a friend to many. The cricketing community will miss him dearly, and his contributions will always be remembered. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones as they cope with this loss," Roger Binny said.

BCCI gave Rs 1 crore, and the 1983 World Cup-winning team also helped in the treatment of Gaekwad.

"The board stands by Gaekwad's family in this hour of crisis and will do whatever is essential for his quick recovery. The Indian Cricket Board will continue to monitor Gaekwad's progress and is confident that he will come out of this phase strongly," BCCI previously said in the statement.

Gaekwad served as the coach of India twice after being appointed in October 1997. His second stint began in 2000. It was under his reign that India's iconic spinner, Anil Kumble, claimed all ten wickets in an innings against Pakistan in 1999.

Gaekwad also represented India in 40 Tests and 15 ODIs from 1975 to 1987. Gaekwad made his Test debut against the West Indies in December 1974. He scored 1,985 runs in Tests, with his highest score of 201 coming against arch-rival Pakistan. In a career that spanned over 22 years, Gaekwad played 205 first-class matches.

