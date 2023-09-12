BCCI ruled out Shreyas Iyer from India-Sri Lanka clash in Asia Cup

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 12 : The Broad of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) ruled out Shreyas Iyer from today's match between India and Sri Lanka in the Aisa Cup as he has not been fully recovered.

BCCI said on the X (formerly known as Twitter) that "Shreyas Iyer is feeling better but is yet to fully recover from back spasm. He has been adviced rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has not travelled with the team to the stadium today for India's Super 4 match against Sri Lanka."

UPDATE - Shreyas Iyer is feeling better but is yet to fully recover from back spasm. He has been adviced rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has not travelled with the team to the stadium today for India's Super 4 match against Sri Lanka.#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/q6yyRbVchj— BCCI (@BCCI) September 12, 2023

Iyer suffered from back spasms moments before the beginning of India's rain-interrupted clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Four Clash on Sunday.

India skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed his absence at the time of the toss and said, "One forced change, Shreyas Iyer just got a back spasm so KL Rahul comes in for him."

Replacing Iyer in Playing XI, KL Rahul scored a brilliant century which helped India to 228 runs win over their traditional rival Pakistan at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

In the match, Virat scored a brilliant 122* off 94 while KL Rahul, who was making his comeback after a long break, smashed a dashing 111* off 106.

Kuldeep bagged his second ODI five-for as India clinched a huge 228-run win. With this mammoth victory, India clinched the top spot in of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s table.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's century powered India to 356/2 against arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup Super Four clash.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's half-centuries laid the foundation for India, while the unbeaten 233-run partnership between Kohli and Rahul was the icing on the cake.

