BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Provides BIG Update on Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Dispute, Says “We Are Trying To…”

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia said on Saturday that he held a constructive discussion with Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi over the Asia Cup 2025 trophy dispute. The conversation took place during the ICC board meeting in Dubai last Friday. Saikia said both sides are keen to resolve the issue quickly. He added that options will be exchanged to break the stalemate at the earliest.

“We had a long meeting for about an hour and at the initiative of one of the very senior ICC board members, who’s a very senior person. So, they have facilitated the conversation, and then the discussion between India and Pakistan happened yesterday at ICC's meeting place. Myself and Mohsin Naqvi had a cordial discussion and we are trying to solve this problem. He will be also giving us some options, we will be also giving up some options so that the stalemate can be broken at the earliest possible time," BCCI Secretary said as quoted by IANS.

The dispute began after India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup final at Dubai International Stadium. The Indian team refused to accept the trophy and medals from Naqvi, who is also the Asian Cricket Council Chairman. The BCCI had written to the ACC requesting the return of the trophy, but when that did not work, the matter was raised at the ICC meeting.