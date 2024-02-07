BCCI secretary Jay Shah congratulates Jasprit Bumrah on becoming No. 1 ICC Men's Test Bowler

New Delhi [India], February 7 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah congratulated speedster Jasprit Bumrah on becoming the number one ICC Men's Test Bowler on Wednesday.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Shah also praised Bumrah for becoming the fastest Indian pacer to hit 150 Test wickets.

"Big congrats to @Jaspritbumrah93 for his remarkable achievement as the fastest Indian pacer to hit 150 Test wickets and securing the top spot on the ICC Men's Test Bowler rankings with his outstanding 6/45 performance," Shah wrote on X.

Big congrats to @Jaspritbumrah93 for his remarkable achievement as the fastest Indian pacer to hit 150 Test wickets and securing the top spot on the ICC Men's Test Bowler rankings with his outstanding 6/45 performance!@BCCI pic.twitter.com/82ZRUlpMci— Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 7, 2024

Bumrah dethroned his compatriot Ravichandran Ashwin to take the No.1 spot on the latest ICC Men's Test Bowler rankings and became the first Indian pacer to do so.

ICC issued the latest Test rankings on Wednesday which saw Bumrah rise to the summit of the ranking after he registered figures of 9/91 during India's series levelling victory in the second Test at Vizag.

The Indian pacer leapfrogged from no. 3 spot and moved to the top of the rankings ahead of the experienced spinner. Ashwin who has been at the top since March last year bagged three wickets in the same match and dropped to third spot.

The 30-year-old pacer became the fastest Indian pacer to pick 150+ wickets in long-format cricket during the second day of the India-England Test match in Visakhapatnam.

Bumrah achieved the remarkable feat after delivering 6781 balls in Test cricket. Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav stands in the second spot with 7661 balls. Mohammed Shami and Kapil Dev hold third and fourth place with 7755 and 8378 balls, respectively.

