BCCI secretary Jay Shah congratulates Yashasvi Jaiswal on being named ICC Men's Player of the Month for February

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday congratulated India's young superstar Yashasvi Jaiswal on being named ICC Men's Player of the Month for February 2024.

The BCCI secretary hailed the young opener for his "outstanding performance" of 712 runs against England in the recently concluded Test series in which he slammed two hundred and three fifties.

Jay Shah took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Congratulations to @ybj_19 on being named ICC Men's Player of the Month for February 2024! His outstanding performance of 712 runs against England in the recent Test series with 2 hundreds and three fifties, speaks volumes. Keep shining, Yashasvi!"

Jaiswal beat competition from New Zealand superstar Kane Williamson and Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka to win the top honour.

The opener has had one of the best starts to an international career of any player, and the numbers indicate that he has the potential to be among the world's best Test openers.

Jaiswal is currently leading the ICC World Test Championship in runs scored, and two brilliant double-hundreds in back-to-back Test matches in February have helped him along.

The Indian finished February with astounding numbers in the three Tests he featured in 560 runs at an average of 112 including 20 sixes.

During his knock in Rajkot, the young Indian opener tied the all-time record for the most sixes in an innings during a Test, setting several other records in February.

After Sir Donald Bradman and Vinod Kambli, he became the third youngest batter in history to record two double hundreds in Test cricket when he scored back-to-back hundreds at the age of 22 years and 49 days.

