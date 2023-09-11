BCCI Secretary Jay Shah reacts after Virat Kohli, KL Rahul slam centuries against Pakistan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Monday congratulated former captain Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul for slamming centuries against Pakistan in their Asia Cup Super Four clash.

Virat Kohli's vintage performance and KL Rahul's unbridled century powered India to 356/2 against arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup Super Four clash at R.Premadasa Stadium on Monday.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's half-centuries laid the foundation for India, while the unbeaten 233-run partnership between Kohli and Rahul added the icing on the cake as the former skipper finished the innings in style with a maximum.

Shah took to X, previously known as Twitter, to congratulate Kohli and wrote that the former India captain's unwavering commitment and exceptional consistency in the game make him a true cricketing legend.

https://twitter.com/JayShah/status/1701222650641826134

"A monumental achievement today as @imVkohli crosses the 13,000-run mark in ODIs! Your unwavering commitment and exceptional consistency in the game make you a true cricketing legend. Keep those runs flowing and continue making us proud!" Shah wrote.

Kohli finished his innings with an unbeaten 122, which came from 94 deliveries, while Rahul smashed a fiery 111 of 106 balls.

In a next tweet, Shah hailed Rahul's "remarkable" comeback and wrote, "What a remarkable comeback by @klrahul! His century today against Pakistan in the #AsiaCup2023 is not just a personal triumph but a testament to his resilience!"

