BCCI to follow jersey guidelines for Champions Trophy: Secretary Saikia

By Vipul Kashyap

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be following all the jersey guidelines for the ICC Champions Trophy, informed secretary Devajit Saikia to ANI.

This confirmation from Saikia comes amid reports that BCCI was not going to have the name of the tournament hosts, Pakistan, printed on their jersey, as they are playing all their matches of the Champions Trophy in Dubai.

Speaking to ANI, Saikia said, "BCCI will follow the jersey guidelines of ICC during Champions Trophy 2025".

The upcoming ninth edition of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy is set to take place in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from February 19 to March 9.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 50-over matches and will be played across Pakistan and in Dubai. The biggest match of the tournament between two arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on February 23 in Dubai. India will start its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. India's last league match will be against New Zealand on March 2.

Group A of the tournament features current Champions Trophy holders and hosts Pakistan, along with India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B features Cricket World Cup 2023 champions Australia, alongside Afghanistan, England and South Africa.

The India Squad for Champions Trophy:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

India's Group Stage Fixtures:

February 20 - India vs Bangladesh, Dubai

February 23 - India vs Pakistan, Dubai

March 2 - India vs New Zealand, Dubai.

