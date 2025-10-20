BCCI wishes Virender Sehwag Happy 47th birthday with heartfelt message

New Delhi [India], October 20 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday extended birthday wishes to former India opener and legendary batter Virender Sehwag as the cricketer turned 47.

BCCI took to their official social media handle and wrote, "374 International Matches, 17253 International Runs, 38 International Hundreds, Winner ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2011. Only #TeamIndia cricketer to score two triple hundreds in Tests. Here's wishing the legendary Virender Sehwag a very happy birthday."

https://x.com/BCCI/status/1980106706915860625

In a 104-match-long Test career, Sehwag scored 8586 runs at an impressive average of 49.34. He scored 23 centuries and 32 fifties in a 12-year-long stint in the longest format.

He smashed the fastest Test triple-century off just 278 deliveries to join Don Bradman and Brian Lara in the list of players to score two triple-centuries.

He made 319 off 304 balls against South Africa at Chennai in 2008 with 42 fours and five sixes. Sehwag's previous triple ton was against Pakistan at Multan in 2004. Also, he is the only Indian with two Test triple tons.

Sehwag also played 251 ODIs and amassed 8273 runs with 15 tons and 38 fifties at an average of 35.05. He announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in October 2015.

The veteran also played 19 T20Is and scored 394 runs at an average of 21.88, with a strike rate of over 145. He also scored two half-centuries, with the best score of 68.

As evident by his 136 international wickets, with 40 coming in Tests and 96 in ODIs, Sehwag was also a very capable part-time spinner who could break partnerships.

Also, in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he represented Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) from 2008-15, scoring 2,728 runs in 104 matches at an average of 27.55, with two centuries and 16 fifties. His best score is 122.

Sehwag was also a part of the Indian team which won the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.

