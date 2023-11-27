Be fearless, take the bowlers on; was fully sure of my decisions, says Yashasvi Jaiswal

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 27 After smashing an eye-catching 25-ball 53 against Australia in the second T20I, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal said his mantra during the match was to be fearless and take on the bowlers, while being fully sure of his decision making in the middle.

At the Greenfield International Stadium, Jaiswal smashed a match-winning 25-ball 53, after being three off seven balls at the end of first two overs. He launched a stunning assault on Sean Abbott in the fourth over, hitting three fours and two sixes elegantly, before taking a hat-trick of fours off Nathan Ellis to reach his fifty quickly.

His quickfire knock meant India were able to make 77/1 at the end of power-play and eventually amassed 235 in their 20 overs, thanks to fifties coming from bats of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan. In reply, Australia were kept to 191/9, thus giving India a 44-run win.

“It was really special for me, enjoyed today. I was trying to play all my shots, be fearless, take bowlers on. I was fully sure with my decisions. I have been told by Surya and VVS bhai to express myself. I always think of how I can improve myself around experienced players and nothing else. Still learning,” said Jaiswal after the match ended.

He also said that he apologised to his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad after the latter was run-out for a diamond duck in a mix-up during the opening T20I in Visakhapatnam. It was my mistake. I went to him and said sorry. Stoinis was between me, I was sure but then not sure. I made the wrong call. I accepted that it was a mistake and it happens.”

“Rutu bhai was humble and said in the gym that the next time we are running, we will take secure singles. I really worked on my fitness and play shots. I feel the mental stuff is more important in this level. Try to get better each and every day,” he added.

India are now leading Australia 2-0 in the five-match series, with the next match to happen at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

