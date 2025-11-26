"Beating Pakistan three times gives us huge pyshological advantage heading into T20 WC": Irfan Pathan

New Delhi [India], November 26 : Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan expressed that beating arch-rivals Pakistan in the recently-concluded Asia Cup has given Men in Blue "huge psychological advantage" heading into next year's Men's T20 World Cup, and the gap between both rivals is huge in the current generation.

The groups and fixtures for next year's ICC T20 World Cup were revealed on Wednesday. Team India has been placed in Group A with the USA, Namibia, the Netherlands and Pakistan. The defending champions will kickstart their campaign against the USA at Wankhede Stadium on February 7 and will lock horns against their biggest rivals on February 15 in Colombo.

Speaking on the schedule reveal, Pathan, the JioStar expert said, "India beating Pakistan three times in the Asia Cup, including the final, gives us a huge psychological advantage heading into next year's T20 World Cup. When you regularly defeat a team, it creates self-doubt in their minds. Pakistan must improve their team combination while we have plenty of skill options. Team India should set aside records during the World Cup because in T20 cricket, any team playing exceptionally well can win. However, purely on skill, India remains far ahead of Pakistan currently."

Pathan also said that the skill gap between both sides has "widened significantly" since their clash in the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa way back in 2007, and now India "handles pressure better in crucial moments".

"Back then, both teams had match-winners - Pakistan had Umar Gul, Shahid Afridi and Imran Nazir while we had Gautam Gambhir, Sehwag, Yuvraj and Dhoni. It was an equal contest. Today, Pakistan struggles to find players matching Abhishek Sharma's 200 strike rate, has no answer to Bumrah's bowling, and can't handle Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy's spin magic. The gap is huge now - India handles pressure better in crucial T20 moments and is clearly ahead in every department," he added.

Pathan feels that the USA could pose a threat to both Asian sides just like they did last year, due to some former Indian cricketers like Saurabh Netravalkar, Unmukt Chand and Harmeet Singh being part of the USA side.

"They (these Indian players playing for the USA) understand local conditions well. If the USA wins the toss and dew affects the ball during our opening match, making bowling difficult and batting easier, the USA could challenge us. Similarly, Namibia has experienced players who can perform well in Indian conditions. While we are strong, these teams have the potential to compete seriously if conditions favour them," he concluded.

The event will follow the same successful format used in 2024, when India lifted the trophy in Barbados. Twenty teams have been divided into four groups of five, with the top two from each progressing to the Super Eights, where teams will be placed according to pre-determined seedings.

-Group A: India, USA, Namibia, Netherlands, Pakistan

-Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman

-Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Italy, Nepal

-Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor