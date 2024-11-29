"Beau's got golden hand": Kuhnemann on Webster's call-up for second Border-Gavaskar Test

Melbourne [Australia], November 29 : Tasmanian all-rounder Beau Webster has been called up to the Australian Test squad for the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar series starting from December 6. The 30-year-old has been in impressive form this season, averaging over 50 with the bat in first-class cricket and maintaining a bowling average of 37, with nine wickets to his name.

Matt Kuhnemann, Webster's teammate in the Sheffield Shield and a Test cricketer himself, believes Webster is well-prepared to seize any opportunities that come his way.

"I think Beau's got the golden hand at the moment, bat and ball even in the field; he's an excellent cricket," Kuhnemann told SENQ Breakfast, as quoted by SEN.

"He's a great bloke off the field, so if the opportunity comes for Beau, I'm sure he'll take it with both hands and do a great job for Australia," he added.

Webster's recent performances for Australia A against India A have been noteworthy; he scored an unbeaten 61 in Mackay and took six wickets in Melbourne.

Additionally, Webster played a pivotal role in Western Australia's dramatic collapse in the One Day Cup in October, where he achieved remarkable bowling figures of 6/17.

"Whenever you need wickets or runs, he's sort of the one who puts his hand up every single time, it seems like," Kuhnemann said, as quoted by SEN.

"The way he's played the last couple of seasons for Tassie in shield cricket has been incredible," he added.

Webster's inclusion in the squad raises questions about the fitness of current all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who bowled only 17 overs across both innings in the first Test, suggesting he might not be fit for all five Tests in the Border-Gavaskar series.

The third Test will take place at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 14 to 18.

The iconic Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will run from December 26 to 30, marking the penultimate match of the series.

The fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, set for January 3 to 7, will bring the series to an exciting conclusion.

