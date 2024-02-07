"Because of talent that he's got...": Ponting applauds young opener Fraser-McGurk

Melbourne [Australia], February 7 : Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has applauded the young opener Jake Fraser-McGurk on Wednesday and opined that he reminds him of David Warner's early stage.

Fraser-McGurk played a knock of 41 runs from just 18 balls which was laced by five fours and three sixes.

Ponting said that the 21-year-old player is talented. He compared the player to former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi as he can bowl leg spin.

"Absolutely. Just because of the talent that he's got. And we've seen with other players in the past, even like a Shahid Afridi or something like that, that came on the stage as an ultra-talented ball-striking 17-year-old that can bowl leg-spin and before you know it, he's probably played [27] Test matches," Ponting told reporters.

"When you've got that sort of talent you need to be exposed to cricket at the highest level to work it out. And I think Jake can do that yet. I'm definitely backing one day to play Test cricket," the former Australia skipper asserted.

The cricketer-turned-commentator said that Fraser-McGurk is one player who can be fast-tracked by giving him a chance to play in all three formats. He said that the batter has a natural talent and he reminds him of David Warner's early stage.

"I was on record at the start of the summer saying I think he's someone that can be well and truly fast-tracked through the Australian system. Because the natural talent that he's got reminds me a bit of David Warner's introduction into Australian cricket. When we saw [Warner] at the start, I think everyone doubted whether he was going to be good enough to play Test cricket technically," the former right-hand batter stated.

Ponting said that the attacking opener should be given a chance to play in all three formats as soon as possible so that he can be successful.

