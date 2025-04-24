"Being investigated": Delhi Police on alleged death threat to Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi [India], April 24 : Delhi Police on Thursday assured that an investigation has been launched regarding the alleged death threat that India head coach Gautam Gambhir received from "ISIS Kashmir."

While stating that the investigation is underway, the Delhi Police remained tight-lipped about the specific security arrangements for Gambhir.

"We have been informed about an alleged threat mail received on an email ID associated with Gautam Gambhir. The same is being investigated. Gautam Gambhir is already a Delhi Police protectee, and we do not comment on specific security arrangements," Delhi Police said.

The former BJP MP Gambhir had approached the Delhi Police on Wednesday seeking immediate action. Gambhir formally submitted a request for the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) to the SHO Rajinder Nagar Police Station and the DCP Central Delhi. He also urged law enforcement authorities to take necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of his family.

On April 22, the day when terrorists killed 26 people in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, Gambhir reportedly received two threatening emailsone in the afternoon and another in the eveningboth containing the message "IKillU."

This isn't the first time Gambhir has faced such threats; back in November 2021, during his tenure as a sitting Member of Parliament, he had also received a similar email.

Gambhir on Tuesday had in a X post condemned the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. 26 civilians died after terrorists opened fire on tourists in the Baisaran meadow, making it one of the most horrific incidents since the 2019 Pulwama terror strike.

"Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike," Gambhir wrote on his X platform.

