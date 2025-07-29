Ben Dwarshuis' 3-fer helps Australia to register clean sweep over West Indies in T20I series

Basseterre [St. Lucia], July 29 : An exceptional bowling performance from Ben Dwarshuis in the fifth and final T20I against West Indies at Warner Park on Tuesday helped the visitors complete a clean sweep (5-0) over the Caribbean.

Dwarshuis snapped three wickets in his spell of four overs, conceding 41 runs. He was awarded the Player of the Match for this performance. All-rounder Cameron Green was adjudged the Player of the series.

Chasing a total of 171 runs, the Mitchell Marsh-led side went on to win the clash with 18 balls remaining and three wickets in hand.

The top run-getters for the Men in Yellow were Mitchell Owen (37 runs off 17 balls), Green (32 runs from 18 balls), Tim David (30 runs in 12 balls), and Aaron Hardie (28* runs off 25 balls).

For the West Indies, three wickets were snapped by left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein (3/17 in 4 overs), and two wickets each were grabbed by fast bowlers Alzarri Joseph (2/21 in 2.1 overs) and Jason Holder (2/36 in 3 overs) in their respective spells.

Earlier in the match, Australia skipper Marsh won the toss and elected to bowl first. Batting first, the Shai Hope-led side were bowled out for 170 runs in their 19.4 overs of batting.

For the hosts, the top scorers were Shimron Hetmyer (52 runs from 31 balls), Sherfane Rutherford (35 runs in 17 balls), and Holder (20 runs off 15 balls).

For Australia, other than Dwarshuis, two wickets were bagged by Nathan Ellis (2/32 in 3.4 overs), and a wicket each was taken by Hardie (1/39 in 4 overs), Sean Abbott (1/30 in 4 overs), Glenn Maxwell (1/6 in 1 over), and Adam Zampa (1/20 in 3 overs) in their respective spells.

Brief Score: West Indies 170 all out (Shimron Hetmyer 52, Sherfane Rutherford 35; Ben Dwarshuis 3/41) vs Australia 173/7 in 17 overs (Mitchell Owen 37, Cameron Green 32; Akeal Hosein 3/17).

