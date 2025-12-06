Ben Stokes enters England's top 10 Test wicket-takers list

Brisbane [Australia], December 6 : England Test captain Ben Stokes became the 10th highest wicket-taker for his country in the longest format of the match. Stokes, who now has 238 Test wickets, has overtaken the former England pacer Alec Bedser to achieve the milestone and enter the all-time highest wicket-taker list.

The England all-rounder reached the milestone on Day 2 of the ongoing Australia vs England Ashes Test at The Gabba in Brisbane as he claimed the wicket of the opposition's Josh Inglis, marking his 237th Test wicket. Earlier on Day 2, Stokes had taken the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne, taking his wicket tally to 236 wickets.

Stokes added another wicket tto his name as he removed Australia's Michael Neser on Day 3's play, taking his wickets tally to 238.

The top England wicket-takers list is led by the likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Ian Botham, Bob Willis, Fred Trueman, Derek Underwood, Graeme Swann, Brian Statham and Matthew Hoggard.

England great James Anderson, with 704 wickets to his name, stands as the highest wicket-taker for England and the only pacer to have over 700 wickets in Tests.

Coming to the Australia vs England match, Australia, helped by fifties from Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc, made 511 runs in the first innings after England were bundled out for 334, thanks to Starc's six-wicket haul. Trailing the hosts by 177 runs, England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett gave the visitors a strong start with a 48-run partnership in their second batting innings, but Duckett's wicket gave the Aussies the opening they were looking for as the Ben Stokes-led side were reduced to 123-5 in 31 overs, still trailing by 54 runs.

Earlier in the series, Australia defeated England by eight wickets in the Ashes opener at Perth on the back of Travis Head's 123-run knock in the fourth innings and Mitchell Starc's 10-wicket haul in the match.

