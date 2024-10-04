Ben Stokes in doubt for 1st Pakistan Test, Crawley fit to play

Multan [Pakistan], October 4 : England skipper Ben Stokes is doubtful for the first Test against Pakistan in Multan starting from October 7, while opener Zak Crawley has declared himself fit to play.

Stokes suffered a hamstring injury during The Hundred in August. This ruled him out of England's triumph against Sri Lanka (2-1) and it was Ollie Pope who led the side in the veteran's absence. On the other hand, Crawley suffered a broken finger during the West Indies series, which caused him to miss the Sri Lankan series as well.

Stokes explained at the start of September that he did not want to rush his comeback.

Speaking as quoted by Wisden, Crawley said, "We have got a really deep squad, with plenty of options with the ball and with the bat as well. We feel ready. Whatever team comes out, it will be a nice balance either way."

England is expected to reveal their playing eleven ahead of the series opener on Monday. On Stokes' fitness, Crawley said that a last-minute call could be made on his return.

"He (Stokes) seems to be going well, recovering well from his injury. We do not know just yet. I think he has got to do a few more tests, but he's been doing some running and stuff," Crawley said.

On his fitness, Crawley said that the injury is now all right and he has recovered well from it.

"It was a nasty break at the time, but I have recovered well and I do not feel it at all while I am batting. In the field, I have not done too much. I am trying to rest it, but I did a few catches there [in training] and it feels fine," he concluded.

England is at the fourth place in ICC World Test Championship standings with eight wins, seven losses and a draw after series wins against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan are eighth in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings after their series loss to Bangladesh at home.

The Shan Masood-led side are under pressure heading into the first Test against England, with their last win in a home Test dating back to February 2021. Pakistan have not won a home Test match in their last 10 attempts, which includes a 3-0 series loss to England in 2022.

England Test squad for Pakistan: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

