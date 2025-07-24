Ben Stokes joins Sobers, Botham, Kallis in elite Test club with 10+ tons and 5+ five-wicket hauls

Manchester [UK], July 24 : Ben Stokes continues to etch his name among the all-time greats of the game. On Thursday in Manchester, the England Test captain picked up a brilliant five-wicket haul against India, finishing with figures of 5/72. With this, he achieved a rare all-round milestone that only a few legendary names in cricket can boast of.

Stokes now becomes just the fourth cricketer in the history of men's Test cricket to score 10 or more centuries and take at least five five-wicket hauls. The 34-year-old already has 13 Test hundreds to his name, and this was his fifth five-for in the format.

The other names on this distinguished list are West Indies legend Garfield Sobers, England's own Ian Botham, and South African great Jacques Kallis, all giants of the game and iconic all-rounders.

Sobers, widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders ever, ended his career with 26 Test hundreds and six five-wicket hauls. Ian Botham, one of England's finest match-winners, had 14 Test centuries and an incredible 27 five-wicket hauls.

Then there's Jacques Kallis, arguably the most complete cricketer South Africa has ever produced. He amassed a staggering 45 Test hundreds and took five five-fors in a career defined by grace, grit, and unmatched consistency.

With this latest performance, Ben Stokes has once again proven that he is more than just a big-match player; he's carving out a legacy that puts him alongside some of the greatest all-rounders the game has ever seen.

As England looks to seize control in the ongoing Manchester Test, Stokes's effort with the ball has given them the upper hand and a major statistical feather in his cap. He is so far the leading wicket-taker of the series with 16 scalps.

He has been the one putting in hard yards despite his recent fitness setbacks, which effectively reduced his hamstring and knees to absolutely nothing at one point. With high-profile wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Gill, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, and Sai Sudharsan being amongst his victims, he has essentially hunted the top order really well and made an impact.

A fully fit Stokes, contributing decent numbers with the bat and bowling relentlessly, is a good sign for England as they gear up for an Ashes series against Australia this November away from home.

One of his most remarkable outings was during the final day of the third Lord's Test, when he bowled almost 10 overs on the trot, getting the big wicket of KL Rahul. Bowling in tandem with Jofra Archer, they reduced India to 82/7 during a 193-run chase. Later, when Ravindra Jadeja was putting up a fight with tailender Jasprit Bumrah, Stokes brought England back into the game, ending a resilient 35-run stand that saw Bumrah soak up 54 deliveries and give Jadeja some freedom to play. At Lord's, he bowled a total of 44 overs and took five wickets. Along with his knocks of 44 and 33 and a stunning Rishabh Pant run-out, he earned the 'Player of the Match' award.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor