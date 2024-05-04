Bengal Pro T20 League: T20 is here to stay, it will take cricket forward, says Ganguly

Kolkata (West Bengal)[India], May 4 : Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly praised the shortest format of cricket and explained why T20 has become an integral part of the sport.

Ganguly said this on the sidelines of the unveiling of the Bengal Pro T20 League trophy in Kolkata on Friday. The Bengal Pro T20 League trophy was unveiled in the presence of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Snehasish Ganguly, former India captain Sourav Ganguly and former woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

"It is a great introduction to the game. Change is inevitable in everything. Many of us who started playing 2-day cricket and 4-day cricket will have to accept that T20 cricket is here to stay and it is something that will take the game forward," Ganguly said during the unveiling of the Bengal Pro T20 League trophy.

Bengal Pro T20 League is the official franchise-based Premier T20 Cricket league of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Speaking about the same to the media, Ganguly said, " It's (T20 Leagues) happening in every state. We are probably 5-6 years late on this. Any way of playing the sport will always be very helpful. T20 is an important part of cricket these days and this will be a huge opportunity for everyone to perform."

During the event, Servotech Power Systems Ltd Founder and Managing Director Raman Bhatia, Director Sarika Bhatia and Marketing Head Rishabh Bhatia were facilitated by Ganguly and Jhulan Goswami.

"It was a great honour for our founder and managing director, Raman Bhatia, our Director, Sarika Bhatia, and myself to be recognized by the legendary cricketers Saurav Ganguly and Jhulan Goswami at the Bengal Pro T20 League Trophy Launch event today. Their recognition shows how committed our company is to working for the growth of cricket in Bengal. We are excited to begin this journey and contribute to the League's success," said Rishabh Bhatia, Marketing Head, Servotech Power Systems Ltd in a statement.

The much-awaited inaugural edition of the Bengal Pro T20 League is set to kick off on June 11 in Kolkata as eight teams get to showcase their talent on the big stage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor