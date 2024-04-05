Bengal Pro T20 League to ignite cricketing spirit beyond IPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 5 : The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has officially declared the launch of the much-anticipated Bengal Pro T20 League. Set to ignite the cricketing spirit immediately after the IPL in early June 2024, this inaugural edition vows to captivate cricket enthusiasts with an adrenaline-packed extravaganza.

The Bengal Pro T20 League is poised to provide a stellar platform for 264 top-notch cricketers from Bengal to showcase their skills. With each team boasting a squad of 17 players for the men's category and 16 for the women's, along with a dedicated coaching staff, the league is gearing up for an intense showdown in a league and knockout format, featuring a total of 31 matches per category.

To further fuel the passion for cricket in Bengal, all matches throughout the season will be open to spectators free of charge. Men's matches will unfold at the iconic Eden Gardens, while women's matches will grace the grounds of Jadavpur University.

In a thrilling development, Servotech Power Systems headquartered in Delhi, is actively exploring participation by acquiring one of the franchise teams in the Bengal Pro T20 League.

In a recent press conference held at Eden Gardens, Snehasish Ganguly, President of CAB said, "I am thrilled to unveil the core facets of the Bengal Pro T20 tournament."

"With eight teams slated for both men's and women's categories, all operating under franchise ownership, we assure that players would be duly compensated within the salary cap framework, alleviating any financial burden on the board for league operations," stated Snehasish Ganguly

With excitement mounting and anticipation reaching fever pitch, the Bengal Pro T20 League is poised to redefine cricketing excellence, ushering in a new era of sporting glory and camaraderie across Bengal.

