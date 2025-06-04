Bengaluru Erupts in Celebration as RCB Win First IPL Title (Watch Video)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden IPL title win sparked wild celebrations across the city on Tuesday night, ending an 18-year wait and sending fans into a frenzy after the team’s six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the final at Ahmedabad. As the final delivery was bowled at the Narendra Modi Stadium, jubilant fans flooded the streets of Bengaluru waving flags, lighting fireworks and chanting slogans. From Indiranagar to Koramangala, and MG Road to Brigade Road, the city turned into a sea of red and gold. Social media was filled with videos capturing the excitement.

CELEBRATIONS IN KARNATAKA FOR RCB IPL VICTORY. 🤯pic.twitter.com/VtOjuZDOXE — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 3, 2025

BENGALURU STREETS AFTER RCB WON THE IPL. 🤯pic.twitter.com/R2FrqDh5yj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 3, 2025

ABSOLUTE MADNESS IN BENGALURU - CRAZY CELEBRATIONS. 🤯pic.twitter.com/QNNDMSVqTk — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 3, 2025

Bengaluru police increased deployment across the city to manage the large gatherings and ensure public safety.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah joined in the celebrations with a post that read, “R-C-B. Congratulations to RCB for defeating Punjab and lifting the IPL trophy. This victory is built on Virat Kohli’s 18 years of dedication. Every RCB player delivered like a champion. This is a historic day. Ee Sala Cup Namde.”

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also posted on social media saying, “18 years of wait — it’s been worth it. Thank you, RCB.”

RCB’s victory has not only ended a long title drought but has united the city in joy. For millions of loyal fans, the win fulfilled a dream after nearly 20 years.