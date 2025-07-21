"Best test batter of all time": Harry Brook hails Joe Root

Manchester [UK], July 21 : England batter Harry Brook hailed Joe Root for reclaiming the top spot in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings after his stellar efforts helped England to a 22-run victory over India at Lord's on Monday.

Root (888 rating points) took back the No.1 spot off compatriot Harry Brook (862) thanks to scores of 104 and 40, as the hosts took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Brook cited Root as the best test batter of all time.

"Everybody wants to be number one, don't they? Him [Joe Root] probably more than anybody else. He's a phenomenal player. I'm not in the same league as him, so I'll happily let him have it. He's played for 12-13 years or however long he's played. In my opinion, he's the best test batter of all time, so I'll let him have that one for now," Brook said at a press conference.

The fourth Test of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 will take place at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester from July 23. England are leading the intensely fought five-match series 2-1.

Brook also praised Jofra Archer and said it was awesome to watch him bowl as he was bowling nearly 94mph every ball and swinging it.

"That opening spell he bowled, on his first spell, it was awesome to watch, he was bowling nearly 94mph every ball and swinging it. It's tough to face. I'm being honest with the slope as well, and it was just awesome to watch him get a wicket in his first over," he added.

Brook acknowledged India's ability to recover and perform well, emphasising the need for his team to focus on their own game.

"India are such a good side, they can bounce back at any stage, we saw that after beating them at Headingley, they bounced back and had an excellent performance at Edgbaston, so we've got to go out there and try and do our thing," Brook said.

Brook has been consistent throughout the ongoing series. He has slammed 314 runs in three matches, including a fifty and century each, with a best score of 158 at an average of 52.33.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor