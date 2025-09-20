Beth Mooney’s 138 Powers Australia Women to 412, Highest-Ever Total vs India in WODIs

India Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: The Australian women’s cricket team created history by becoming the first side to post more than 400 runs against India in a Women’s ODI on Saturday, September 20, 2025. In the third and final match of the series at Arun Jaitley Stadium, skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and chose to bat. No. 4 batter Beth Mooney led the charge with a blistering 138, helping Australia reach 412 all out in 47.5 overs.

Innings Break!



Australia are bowled out for 412#TeamIndia will be back for the chase shortly



The previous highest total against India in Women’s ODIs was 371 for eight in Brisbane on December 8, 2024, also by Australia.

Mooney smashed 23 fours and one six in her 75-ball knock. She shared a 106-run stand with Ellyse Perry, who scored 68, and added 82 runs with Ashleigh Gardner, who made 39. Mooney reached her century in 57 balls, the joint second-fastest in Women’s ODI history.

Other key contributors were opener Georgia Voll, who scored a half-century, and Perry, whose innings anchored the middle order.

For India, Arundhati Reddy picked up three wickets for 86 runs. Renuka Thakur and Deepti Sharma claimed two wickets each.

