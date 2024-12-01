Bethell's debut 50, Carse help England seal clinical win over New Zealand in Christchurch Test

Christchurch [New Zealand], December 1 : Jacob Bethell's debut fifty and Brydon Carse's dominance with the ball helped England secure a dominating eight-wicket victory over New Zealand on Sunday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, as reported by ICC.

New Zealand started Day 04 at 155/6 at Hagley Oval, with a four-run lead against England. The Kiwis added 99 runs to their overnight total. Daryl Mitchell (84) displayed a stunning performance with the bat and had support from Nathan Smith (21) and other tailenders on the way.

However, Brydon Carse, who picked three of the four remaining wickets helping himself to career-best figures of 6/42, ensured that England had to chase only 104 to secure a win in the Christchurch Test.

The chase wasn't a problem for the Three Lions as New Zealand bowling failed to create any threat on the fourth day at Hagley Oval. Jacob Bethell led the English batting lineup during the chase and slammed a scintillating unbeaten fifty on his debut, with just 37 balls.

England's eight-wicket triumph helped them to take a 1-0 lead in the Test series against the Kiwis. The Three Lions improved their World Test Championship (WTC) point percentage to 43.75, even though they won't be able to qualify for the WTC Final at Lord's.

Meanwhile, New Zealand dropped their point percentage to 50% and their WTC Final qualification chances have taken a severe hit.

Having been asked to bat, New Zealand had scored 348 in the first innings on the back of a brilliant 93 from a returning Kane Williamson. In response, England struggled at 71/4, before Harry Brook's 171 helped the visitors to an emphatic lead of 151 runs.

Carse's career-best effort then set up England's win. The second Test between England and New Zealand will take place on December 6 in Wellington.

Brydon Carse was named the 'Player of the Match' following his magnificent performance with the ball, he bagged 10 wickets in the first Test match of the series.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 348 and 254 (Kane Williamson 93, Daryl Mitchell 84, Brydon Carse 6/42) vs England: 499 and 104/2 (Harry Brook 171, Ollie Pope 77, Matt Henry 4/84).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor