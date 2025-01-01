Sydney [Australia], January 1 : Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey on Wednesday gave a fitness update on pacer Mitchell Starc and said that the 34-year-old will be ready for the upcoming Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

Australia clinched an 184-run victory over India in the Melbourne Test and took a 2-1 lead in the series, also ending India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's early next year. Currently, Australia lead 2-1 over India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The star Aussie pacer struggled to keep up with his fitness at the Melbourne Test of the BGT series against India. Starc struggled with his upper body during the long-format match. His discomfort was noticed when Starc was seen clutching his back during spells on Day 03 at the Melbourne Test.

In order to help Australia defend the target of 330 runs on Day 05 and win the Boxing Day Test, Starc bowled at full pace despite struggling with his fitness.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Carey said that Starc will be fine and push through it to take part in the Sydney Test.

"He'll be fine. Yeah, he'll push through. I've played with Starc for a long time now and one of the toughest cricketers I've played with. So, he'll grimace, he'll grab his rib no doubt throughout times, but he'll be ready for the contest," Carey said.

Australia gave a target of 340 runs to India at the start of Day 05 of the Melbourne Test. The visitors had the whole day in hand but couldn't make the best out of it. The fiery spells from the Aussie bowling attack bundled out India at 155 in the 80th over.

Pat Cummins was named the 'Player of the Match' following a stupendous performance with both bat and ball.

India will take on Australia in the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3.

