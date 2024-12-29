BGT 2024-25: Bumrah overtakes Kapil Dev to reach stunning milestone on Australian soil

Melbourne [Australia], December 29 : Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah overtook legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev on Sunday, taking the most international wickets for India against Australia in Australia.

Bumrah achieved this milestone during the fourth day of the fourth Test against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

During the second innings, Bumrah took 4/56 in 24 overs at an economy rate of 2.33. He got wickets of Sam Konstas, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh and wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey.

Now in Australia, Bumrah has taken 75 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 19.74, with best figures of 6/33. He has three five-wicket hauls in Australia.

On the other hand, in 31 international matches in Australia, Kapil has taken 72 wickets against Australia at an average of 25.44, with best figures of 8/106, having five five-wicket hauls in Australia.

In 11 Tests in Australia, Bumrah has taken 61 wickets at an average of 17.44, with best spell of 6/33 and three five-wicket hauls.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. Half-centuries from Konstas (60 in 65 balls, with six fours and two sixes), Usman Khawaja (57 in 121 balls, with six fours), Marnus Labuschagne (72 in 145 balls, with seven fours) and 34th Test ton from Steve Smith (140 in 197 balls, with 13 fours and three sixes) took Australia to 474/10 in their first innings.

Bumrah (4/99) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/78) were the lead pacer and spinner for the team, while Akash Deep got two wickets and Washington Sundar got one scalp.

India lost two quick wickets and were reduced to 51/2, but a century stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (82 in 118 balls, with 11 fours and a six) and Virat Kohli (36 in 86 balls, with four boundaries) stabilised the innings. However, Jaiswal's run-out and Virat's outside off-stump woes made India end day two on 164/5.

Then it was a 127-run stand between Washington Sundar (50 in 162 balls, with one four) and Nitish (114 in 189 balls, with 11 fours and a six) helped India reach 369. Scott Boland (3/57), skipper Pat Cummins (3/89) and Nathan Lyon (3/96) were the top bowlers for Aussies.

In their second innings, Australia was reduced to 91/6, but Labuschagne (70 in 139 balls, with three fours) and skipper Pat Cummins (41 in 90 balls, with four boundaries) took Australia to 228/9.

